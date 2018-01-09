Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Watch live coverage on the BBC

Laura Deas is Great Britain's highest-placed competitor in the five World Cup disciplines

Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup Venue: Koenigssee, Germany Dates: 19-21 January Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Red Button and online

Great Britain is expecting its best ever Winter Olympics when the squad travels to Pyeongchang in February, and the skeleton team has mined a rich seam of gold and silver medals at recent Games.

From Shelley Rudman's silver medal in 2006 to golds for Amy Williams (2010) and Lizzy Yarnold (2014), Britain could make a strong case to be the dominant force in women's skeleton.

Laura Deas has stepped up as Yarnold has struggled in recent weeks and she now lies fifth overall in the women's skeleton rankings.

The bobsleigh team won their first medal since 2013 when the four-man squad took bronze in Park City in the second event of the season and that squad is now ranked 12th in the standings.

The second four-man team then emulated that with silver in Whistler in the third event of the winter, and Lamin Deen's crew are eighth overall.

The World Cup competition has now moved across the Atlantic to Europe, with two events in Germany and Austria before the Christmas and New Year break.

this weekend's event Germany's Koenigssee is the last event for the teams before the Winter Olympics starts in Pyeongchang at the beginning of February.

BBC coverage times

Further dates and times will appear here when confirmed