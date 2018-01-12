Alpine Skiing World Cup: Watch live coverage on the BBC

USA's Mikaela Shiffrin leads the women's downhill World Cup standings

Alpine Skiing World Cup Dates: 14-23 January Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Red Button and online

With the Winter Olympics coming up in February, follow the fortunes of the world's best alpine skiers with Ski Sunday Extra's coverage from the Alpine Skiing World Cup.

Watch live action from Austria, with USA's Mikaela Shiffrin aiming for more success in the women's downhill in Bad Kleinkirchheim.

Then Britain's Dave Ryding will be aiming to keep his status as one of the world's top 10 in the men's slalom at Kitzbuhel.

Finally, there's the traditional night race in Schladming, the final men's slalom event before Pyeongchang 2018.

BBC coverage times

Times are GMT and subject to late changes.

Sunday, 14 January

Women's downhill, Bad Kleinkirchheim

10:00-12:45, BBC Red Button and online

Sunday, 21 January

Men's slalom, Kitzbuhel

09:15-11:30 & 12:15-14:00, BBC Red Button and online

Tuesday, 23 January

Men's night slalom, Schladming

17:30-18:45, BBC Red Button (watch online from 16:35) & 19:35-21:45, BBC Red Button and online