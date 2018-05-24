Charlotte Gilmartin: Ex-Winter Olympian retires from short track speed skating

Gilmartin represented Team GB at her second Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

Two-time Olympian Charlotte Gilmartin has announced her retirement from short track speed skating.

Gilmartin, 28, reached the semi-finals of the 1500m at February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang but missed out on the final after crashing.

In 2016, she became European 3,000m champion and ends her career having won the 2018 British Championships.

"Now is the right time for me to retire," she said.

"I've finished on a high winning the British Championships and I am looking forward to this next chapter in my life.

"I definitely want to stay close to the sport I love, it's given me so many opportunities, skills and enjoyment. I hope to see the sport continue to grow, and more young girls getting involved."