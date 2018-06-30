UK Sport funding: British bobsleigh pilot Brad Hall hopes 'potential' is recognised

Joel Fearon, Nick Gleeson, Brad Hall and Greg Cackett competed for GB at the Winter Olympics

British bobsleigh pilot Brad Hall hopes UK Sport recognises the team's ability to "win many medals" over the coming years, despite their Olympic struggles.

The GB men - backed by more than £5m from UK Sport - finished 17th and 18th at this year's Pyeongchang Games.

On Monday, UK Sport will reveal its investment figures for all Winter Olympic and Paralympic sports leading into the Beijing Games in 2022.

"We're expecting a reduction, but hope they see our potential," said Hall.

"Best-case scenario we get to right the wrongs from last year, but worst-case scenario we get cut completely and I have to source my own funding so the sport of bobsleigh can stay alive in Great Britain."

Team GB secured a record five medals at Pyeongchang 2018, while ParalympicsGB's total of seven was its best since 1984.

As such, skeleton (three medals), freestyle ski/snowboard (two) and Para-alpine skiing (seven) will expect either increases or to maintain their current level of investment.

Bobsleigh is among a group of sports - including curling, figure skating, short-track speed skating and wheelchair curling - which may receive cuts.

Britain's men did secure two World Cup podium finishes, though, while world junior champions Mica McNeill and Mica Moore - who needed help from the public after the governing body's overspend - finished eighth at the Olympics.

Their result was the best-ever result for a female British pair at the Olympics.

Why UK Sport may invest

Hall, who went full-time as a pilot in 2016, said: "I'm convinced there are a lot more medals to come as important people have told me I have that potential, which is really encouraging."

The former decathlete also insists there will be no repeat of the unsuccessful projects with McLaren and other innovators which failed to bring rewards at the past two Olympics.

McNeill, meanwhile, told BBC Sport the women's programme is "strong".

In addition to their impressive Olympic result, McNeill and brakewoman Moore finished fifth in the Whistler World Cup in November - the best result by a GB women's line-up for eight years.

Mica McNeill and Mica Moore raised more than £40,000 via crowdfunding

Why UK Sport may not invest

Despite more than £5m of investment, GB Bobsleigh did not achieve its target of a top-five position at the Winter Olympics.

GB skeleton, in contrast, utilised a proportion of its £6.5m investment to create what became known as 'super suits', which helped them secure an unexpected three medals.

UK Sport is reviewing whether its current policy - which means it invests in sports likely to bring medal success, rather than the nation's most popular activities - is correct.

It has been argued that as the public cannot go on a 'bobsleigh/skeleton holiday' like they do a 'ski vacation', funds could be invested more wisely.

That may count against bobsleigh. As could a welfare scandal, with athletes alleging they had witnessed and/or experienced racism, sexism as well as discrimination in the season leading into the Olympics.

What happens if UK Sport does not invest?

"The public have done their job and we're so thankful, but we now have to reach out to sponsors and try to get their support," says McNeill, whose pre-Olympic crowd-funding campaign raised more than £40,000.

"Without UK Sport support it's going to be really challenging as although we did self-funding last year and are optimistic we could do it again, it's not as safe as having the UK Sport guarantees.

"It's a massive unknown at the moment, but we're hopeful UK Sport will get back on board because we want to continue as professional athletes and not have to think about getting a full-time job as well."

Athletes have traditionally been limited in terms of the personal sponsorship arrangements they have been allowed to sign, with kit deals and advertising on sleds reserved for major contracts, which would benefit the whole squad.

However, with title sponsor Under Armour ending its support, the BBSA is prepared to relax those rules for the coming season.

"The main thing we're looking for are cash sponsors to help with the kit, equipment, as well as cars and vans to get around," says Hall.

"If we wanted to do a full four-man season we'd need about £100,000, but failing that we'd love to be in a position to buy a two-man bobsleigh of our own which would be about £40,000.

"It's a really expensive sport but we can now offer a lot back in terms of advertising on the sled and giving people the chance to try a bobsleigh.

"I've still got high hopes we won't be completely cut and I know if we're given the chance we can prove we're going to be some of the best in the world - I'm 100% sure of that."