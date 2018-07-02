UK Sport chief Liz Nicholl says cutting winter sport funding is a 'good news story'

Cutting funding for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic cycle by £8m is a "good news story" for winter sports, says UK Sport CEO Liz Nicholl.

UK Sport will invest £24m into winter sports during the 2018-22 cycle, down from £32m for 2014-18.

The cut sees short-track speed skating, bobsleigh, figure skating, and wheelchair curling lose their funding.

"There is more medal potential to come so we can at least sustain success in 2022," Nicholl told BBC Sport.