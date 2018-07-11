Curling: Anna Sloan takes career break as she leaves Team Muirhead

Anna Sloan (right) has been a long-time team-mate of Eve Muirhead

Olympic bronze medallist Anna Sloan has opted to take a career break from curling.

Vice skip Sloan, 27, was part of the Eve Murihead-led team that won the World Championships in 2013, and the European Championships in 2011 and 2017.

They earned bronze at the 2014 Olympics, and just missed out on a medal again in Pyeongchang in February.

"It's the end of an era," Muirhead said of the departure on Twitter.

Vicki Chalmers (nee Adams) and Lauren Gray both remain on the team, while Jennifer Dodds and Vicky Wright are the new recruits.

Olympic silver medallist Michael Goodfellow, who played lead for Team Murdoch when they represented Great Britain at the Winter Games in Sochi, has joined Kyle Waddell, Duncan Menzies and skip Ross Paterson.

Goodfellow said: "It's a really exciting time and great to be asked to be part of a new line up. It feels like a fresh start for me.

"Having been part of two Olympic cycles before I know the highs and lows of the game and I know what it takes to get there. It was hard not being part of the Olympics in South Korea and it has made me hungrier for it and I don't want to be left behind next time."