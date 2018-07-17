Lizzy Yarnold; Olympic skeleton champion has 'successful' back surgery

Yarnold won her second Olympic gold by 0.45 seconds in South Korea

Double Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold has had surgery for a long-standing back problem.

The 29-year-old is recovering at home after the operation to fix some slipped discs.

In February, Yarnold became Britain's most decorated Winter Olympian when she won a second successive gold medal in Pyeongchang.

"Now felt like a good time to have the operation done, I couldn't manage the pain any longer," she said.

"I'm not feeling great right now but here's hoping recovery will be speedy."

British Skeleton performance director Andi Schmid added: "Lizzy has been managing the pain in her back for some time now and we were all of the same opinion that an operation was in the best interests of Lizzy's health and well-being.

"We are delighted that the surgery was a success and we will now ensure that Lizzy has all the support she needs to facilitate her recovery."