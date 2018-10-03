Mica Moore: Winter Olympian to take bobsleigh break

Moore is a former Commonwealth Games sprinter, who competed for Wales at Glasgow 2014 before taking up bobsleigh in 2016

Winter Olympian Mica Moore will take a break from bobsleigh after deciding to return to university.

Moore and partner Mica McNeill became the highest placed GB female pair at a Winter Olympics with an eighth place finish in Pyeongchang in February 2018.

Moore has not ruled out trying to go to the next Games in Beijing 2022 but will miss the 2018/19 bobsleigh season.

"I am hanging up my ice spikes for now but it does not mean it is over," said Moore.

"It does not mean it is the end for me in bobsleigh."

The 24-year-old Commonwealth Games sprinter will start a MSc in Sport Broadcasting and Media at Cardiff Met University and will carry on with athletics.

"I have achieved so much in bobsleigh this year and it is nice to be able to turn my hand to something else," said Moore.

"Mica was one of the first people I spoke to. It was not an easy decision because we are a team and I don't want to feel as if I was letting her down but she was so supportive."

Mica Moore tucks herself in as Mica McNeill guides their bobsleigh down the course in Pyeongchang

McNeill and Moore overcame the odds to even reach the 2018 Winter Olympics after receiving a financial blow just months before the Games,

The pair were told there was no money left to fund a women's team to Pyeongchang by the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) due to a £50,000 overspend.

The BBSA continued to support three men's teams on the basis they represented better medal prospects. Moore and McNeill crowd-funded their Olympic qualification campaign and then out-performed the men's teams in South Korea.

In July, the BBSA had £5m of public funding for bobsleigh for the four years up to Beijing 2022 taken away but Moore says this was not a factor in her decision.

"Bobsleigh is in a difficult time at the moment and if anything that made my decision harder," said Moore.

"I am part of that time and have been through that difficult period with them.

"I just wanted to try other things."