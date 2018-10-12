Bruce Tasker: Team GB bobsleigher announces retirement

Team GB bobsleigher Bruce Tasker switched from a career in athletics in 2010

British bobsleigher Bruce Tasker has announced his retirement as an athlete after "a ridiculously fun few years".

Tasker, originally from Pembrokeshire, competed in the four-man bobsleigh at the 2014 Winter Olympics and is set to receive a retrospective bronze medal.

He missed this year's Pyeongchang games after suffering a minor stroke.

Posting on social media, the 31-year-old said: "I have been meaning to post this for a while, but I guess I've been putting it off."

He added: "I've met and worked with some incredible people, made life-long friends, travelled to some amazing places and if I may try to be profound, grown as a person."

Tasker (second from left) is set to be awarded a retrospective bronze medal from the 2014 Winter Olympics

Former track athlete Tasker finished fifth in Sochi alongside John James Jackson, Stuart Benson and Joel Fearon.

But after The International Olympic Committee disqualified bobsledders in two Russian crews, they are in line to be upgraded to the bronze medal position.

As well as a Winter Olympics, Tasker competed at six World Championships.

He was part of a four-man crew that achieved fifth-place finishes at three successive global championships.

He was also part of the team that won the silver at the World Cup event in Lake Placid in 2013.

His latest achievement came in November 2017, when he won won a World Cup bronze at Park City, Utah along with Bradley Hall, Greg Cackett and Joel Fearon.