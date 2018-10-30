Skeleton World Cup: Olympic medallist Laura Deas one of British sliders selected

Laura Deas won bronze at her maiden Winter Olympics in February

Olympic medallist Laura Deas is among six British Skeleton sliders selected for this year's first World Cup races.

Deas won bronze in her maiden Games this year as Lizzy Yarnold defended her title and Dom Parsons won men's bronze.

But Parsons is now on a break from competitive sliding while Yarnold has retired so Kim Murray and Maddy Smith join Deas, 30, in the women's team.

Jerry Rice, Jack Thomas and Marcus Wyatt complete the squad for the World Cup series that starts on 8 December.

"We know people outside the squad will point to Lizzy's retirement but, while Lizzy is obviously a big loss, we're genuinely excited about the talent we still have with us," said British Skeleton's interim performance director Natalie Dunman.

The World Cup series features eight races before the World Championships - the showpiece event of the 2018-19 season - take place in Canada from 25 February to 10 March.