Elise Christie: Winter Olympian ready for World Cup return

Britain's Elise Christie is a three-time world champion

Britain's Elise Christie will race for the first time since the Winter Olympics at the opening short track speed skating World Cup this weekend.

Christie, 28, fell in the 500m final and 1500m short track semi-finals, and was disqualified from the 1,000m heats at Pyeongchang in February.

The Scot, a triple world champion, injured ankle ligaments in the 1500m and has spent the summer recovering.

"For myself right now the focus is to rehab my body and brain," she said.

She will only skate in the new mixed gender relay at the competition in Calgary, Canada.

In a post on Instagram, Christie wrote that she would not race individually at the event.

Alongside a picture of herself from her first World Cup event, the Scot wrote: "It represents where I want to get back to mentally, happy and ready to challenge the best in the world.

"Having only started full training not long ago I'm focused on knuckling down and getting back to my best self".

The competition in Canada is the first of five World Cup events, which runs from November to February 2019.

The 2,000m mixed gender relay has not taken place at a World Cup before but it is set to make its Olympic debut at the Beijing Games in 2022.

She will compete in the quarter-finals on Friday against Poland, the Netherlands and Russia with the top two nations in each heat progressing to Saturday's semi-final and Sunday's final.

The competition at the Calgary Olympic Oval will feature men's and women's 500m, 1,000m and 1500m races, as well as the women's 3,000m relay and men's 5,000m relay.