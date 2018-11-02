Elise Christie: British mixed relay team fail to qualify from heats

Christie spent the summer recovering from an ankle injury she picked up in Pyeongchang

Elise Christie's return to speed skating ended in disappointment as the British mixed relay team failed to qualify from their heats in Canada.

The short track quartet finished third behind the Netherlands and Russia in a time of 2 minutes 40.769 seconds.

The new 2,000m event was Christie's first since the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang where she fell or was disqualified in all three of her races.

Christie, 28, injured her ankle ligaments in the 1500m in February.

The Scot had previously fallen in the 500m final and was disqualified from the 1,000m heats in what proved to be a difficult competition for her.

In a post on Instagram before the mixed relay event in Calgary on Friday, the three-time world champion said the focus was to "rehab my body and brain".

"Having only started full training not long ago I'm focused on knuckling down and getting back to my best self," she added.

The competition in Canada is the first of five World Cup events, which runs from November to February 2019.