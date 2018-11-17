Curling: Eve Muirhead guides Scotland to opening round victory in European Championships

Eve Muirhead's team got their defence off to a winning start

Eve Muirhead guided Scotland to an opening day victory over Denmark in the European Curling Championships.

Muirhead's rink, defending the title they won in 2017, triumphed 7-4 in Estonia in the women's round robin tie.

The Great Britain skip recently stated that she will be entering fewer competitions in the future after having surgery on one of her hips.

Scotland's men's team also enjoyed a winning start in Tallinn, edging out Norway in the day's morning session.

Bruce Mouat's team won 8-7, with the deciding point coming in the final end.

Scotland's women, who won the event last year by defeating Sweden, will take on the Scandinavians again on Sunday in a repeat of that final in their next match.