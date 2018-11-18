Curling: Eve Muirhead's Scotland rink suffer two defeats at European Championships

Eve Muirhead's team got their defence off to a winning start

Eve Muirhead's Scotland rink suffered a twin setback in the defence of their European Curling Championships title with two round-robin defeats on Sunday.

After an opening win over Denmark on Saturday, the Scots lost 10-4 to Sweden - who they beat in last year's final.

They suffered more disappointment later in the day, fighting back from 6-3 down against the Czech Republic to level at 7-7 before succumbing 8-7 in Tallinn.

Bruce Mouat's men's rink suffered a first defeat, 8-7 by Russia.

Mouat's team opened the competition with two victories - against Norway and Germany - on Saturday.

They have two more round-robin fixtures on Monday, against the Switzerland and Poland, while Muirhead's rink tackle Italy and Latvia.

The Olympic bronze medal-winning skip and former world champion is making her return to major competition after hip surgery.