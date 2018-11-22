European Curling Championships: Scotland's men beat Italy to book final with Sweden
Scotland's men will go for gold at the European Curling Championships after beating Italy 9-6 in the semi-final.
Bruce Mouat's rink will meet unbeaten Sweden - who beat Germany 6-3 - in Saturday's final, while Italy and Germany meet in the bronze-medal match.
Mouat's team - including Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan - required an extra end after Italy levelled at 6-6 in the 10th.
But Mouat held his nerve with the final stone to see the Scots through.
The 24-year-old is making his debut at European level, having marked his first World Championships appearance with a bronze medal in April.
The Scots finished second in the round-robin standings with a record of seven wins and two losses.
They lost 9-8 to final opponents Sweden on Wednesday, having gone into the 10th end 8-6 up.
BBC Sport Scotland will stream live action from all of the medal matches in Estonia.
Friday, 23 Nov: Men's and women's bronze medal games, from 17:00 GMT
Saturday, 24 Nov: Women's gold medal game - from 08:00 GMT
Saturday, 24 Nov: Men's gold medal game - Scotland v Sweden - from 13:00 GMT