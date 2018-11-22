European Curling Championships: Scotland's men beat Italy to book final with Sweden

Skip Bruce Mouat is aiming to add European gold to World bronze

Scotland's men will go for gold at the European Curling Championships after beating Italy 9-6 in the semi-final.

Bruce Mouat's rink will meet unbeaten Sweden - who beat Germany 6-3 - in Saturday's final, while Italy and Germany meet in the bronze-medal match.

Mouat's team - including Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan - required an extra end after Italy levelled at 6-6 in the 10th.

But Mouat held his nerve with the final stone to see the Scots through.

The 24-year-old is making his debut at European level, having marked his first World Championships appearance with a bronze medal in April.

The Scots finished second in the round-robin standings with a record of seven wins and two losses.

They lost 9-8 to final opponents Sweden on Wednesday, having gone into the 10th end 8-6 up.

BBC Sport Scotland will stream live action from all of the medal matches in Estonia.

Friday, 23 Nov: Men's and women's bronze medal games, from 17:00 GMT

Saturday, 24 Nov: Women's gold medal game - from 08:00 GMT

Saturday, 24 Nov: Men's gold medal game - Scotland v Sweden - from 13:00 GMT