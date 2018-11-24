European Curling Championships: Scotland beat Sweden to secure gold medal

Scotland's men have won their first European Curling Championships gold for ten years

Scotland's men have ended an era of Swedish dominance by winning gold at the European Curling Championships.

Sweden had won gold at the previous four events but Bruce Mouat's rink held their nerve in the final end to secure a 9-5 victory against Niklas Edin's rink.

Mouat, who was making his European debut, believes Scotland deserved their win after what was an intense match.

"We outplayed them," said the 24-year-old Scot.

"It's unbelievable and it's a great feeling right now, I'm so proud of the guys."

Edin, whose rink won gold at the World Championships in Las Vegas earlier this year, was not too downhearted by the loss.

"It was always going to come down to the last shot and they played really well so I'm not really that disappointed," said the six-time European gold medallist.

"You have to lose one of these one day."

Scotland, whose team consisted of Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie and Grant Hardie, were 4-2 down after the fourth end.

But the Scots took advantage of a couple of rare errors by Edin to take a 6-5 lead in the eighth end, before adding gloss to the scoreline in the 10th.

The result gives Scotland's men their first European gold since David Murdoch's rink beat Norway in 2008.