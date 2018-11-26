British Ice Skating Championships: BBC Sport to stream action from Sheffield

Ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson came 24th in the 2018 World Championships in Milan, Italy

British Figure Skating Championships Venue: Ice Sheffield Dates: 26 November-1 December Friday, 30 November: 12:30-19:00 BBC Sport website and app, connected TV Saturday, 1 December: 12:30-19:00 BBC Sport website and app, connected TV

Sheffield is hosting the British Figure Skating Championships for the ninth year in a row and BBC Sport will stream the final two days' action on the website, app and connected televisions.

In the men's event, local favourite Peter Hallam has been runner-up for the past three years and will be looking to go one better in the absence of reigning champion Peter Harris.

The women's event has been won by Natasha McKay for the past two years, but 2015 winner Karly Robertson, who has also been runner-up eight times, will be looking to secure her second title.

Zoe Jones and Peter Boyadji are favourites for the Pairs tile, having won it for the past three years.

The favourites in the ice dancing are Robynne Tweedale and Joseph Buckland in the absence of reigning champions Penny Coomes and Joseph's brother Nicholas, who are out of action while Coomes recovers from a knee injury.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, who appeared at this year's World Championships in Milan in place of Coomes and Buckland, are also tipped to be contenders.

The short programmes and pattern dance programmes are on Friday and Saturday's action features the pairs programmes.