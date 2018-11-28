Charlotte Bankes: Snowboarder claims first win after switch to GB
- From the section Winter Sports
Charlotte Bankes won her first event since switching allegiance from France to Great Britain, claiming victory in the Europa Cup snowboard cross in Austria.
The 23-year-old finished ahead of Switzerland's Lara Casanova and Canada's Meryeta Odine.
Bankes had represented France since she was 15.
Born in Hemel Hempstead, she moved to France at the age of four, and has competed at two Winter Olympics.