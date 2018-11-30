Eve Muirhead: GB skip hopes to 'be back stronger' from surgery

Eve Muirhead underwent hip surgery earlier this year

Great Britain skip Eve Muirhead hopes to "be back stronger" as she continues her rehabilitation from hip surgery.

Muirhead, 28, feared her career may be over due to debilitating pain and arthritis in the joint, but returned to feature in three events this year.

In her first major tournament back, Muirhead's Scotland rink failed to retain their European crown, which she says was "always a tough ask".

"I'm still right in the midst of my rehab," Muirhead told BBC Scotland.

"But I've got a fantastic team behind me, I work really closely with our physiotherapist, strength and conditioning and on-ice technical coach. I've got the best team behind me and the best team of girls supporting me all the time.

"I will be back, and I will be back stronger, I hope."

Muirhead had claimed a medal from each of the past eight European Championships but could only steer Scotland to four victories from nine round-robin matches.

Still, the Scots did enough to book their place at the World Championships in March.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I was disappointed, I'm always going to have that competitive instinct to do well," Muirhead added.

"But for us, first things first was to qualify for the World Championships and that's exactly what we did. Overall, when you put everything in perspective, we have to keep our heads held high.

"To stay at the top the whole time is difficult. We always have high expectations and with people looking in, they don't see everything that goes on behind. When you have won medals in the past, they expect you to do that or even better.

"As a team we are gelling. Every game, we are getting better and better. We still have a lot of work to do but our big goal is the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and that's three years away. So we've got some time to be the best we can before then."