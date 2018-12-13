Skiers sue Alpine Canada after sexual abuse by former coach

Three sexual assault victims are suing Alpine Canada for an alleged lack of action regarding the abuse they suffered by a former ski coach, according to Montreal court documents.

Bertrand Charest was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sex crimes in 2017.

Former Canadian skiers Genevieve Simard, Gail Kelly and Anna Prchal were among nine of his victims.

Alpine Canada said in June it "could have offered more support" when "the incidents came to light in 1998".

The organisation, according to Reuters, said it was aware of the lawsuit, which is for nearly £800,000 in damages.

A statement from Alpine Canada said it "has been in ongoing discussions with the victims of Bertrand Charest, and we continue to support and co-operate with them to the fullest of our ability".

In response, the three women said Alpine Canada's statement was "false".

"There are no ongoing discussions with Alpine Canada. Our attempts to establish discussions were rejected," said a statement from them.

"If Alpine Canada today wants to change their attitude and 'offer us their support and cooperation', we expect a confirmation on their part that they will take part in a mediation in January 2019."