Marc Gisin: Skier airlifted after World Cup crash in Italy

Gisin in action in Italy earlier this week

Swiss skier Marc Gisin was airlifted to hospital after suffering a high-speed crash while competing in the men's World Cup downhill race at Val Gardena in Italy on Saturday.

Organisers said he was unconscious as he was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by helicopter.

The 30-year-old's sisters - Dominique and Michelle - are both Winter Olympic gold medal-winning alpine skiers.

Speaking to Swiss media, Michelle said: "Marc is awake and stable.

"He was unconscious for a very long time. At the moment we do not know any more."

Racing was suspended for 30 minutes after the accident.