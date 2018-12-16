Marc Gisin: Skier 'continues to stabilise' after World Cup crash in Italy

Gisin in action in Italy earlier this week

Swiss skier Marc Gisin remains in intensive care but "continues to stabilise" after crashing at high speed during the men's World Cup downhill race at Val Gardena in Italy.

Organisers said he was unconscious before he was airlifted off the slopes. He was later flown back to Switzerland.

Gisin has "non-serious fractures" in his spine and rib fractures causing lung injuries, the Swiss Ski Team said.

"MRI and CT [scans] in the skull area thankfully showed no serious injuries."

The team's statement added: "Very painful for him are several rib fractures on the right, which also resulted in injuries in the lungs.

"He communicates directly with the doctors and closest relatives, but is currently still intubated.

"Fortunately, the back remained undamaged except for some non-serious fractures to the spine.

"For optimal monitoring and support, Marc Gisin will remain hospitalised for the time being in the intensive care unit at the Cantonal Hospital in Lucerne."

The 30-year-old's sisters - Dominique and Michelle - are both Winter Olympic gold medal-winning alpine skiers.

Dominique tweeted on Sunday: "Thank you for all your sympathy and support after the heavy fall of our brother Marc in the descent from Val Gardena.

"We thank you for your understanding and consideration. All our energy is now with Marc and his recovery. Michelle, Dominique and the whole Gisin family."

On Saturday, Michelle told Swiss media that her brother had been "unconscious for a very long time".

Racing was suspended for 30 minutes after the accident.