Ski Sunday: BBC Two coverage details

Graham Bell and Ed Leigh present the 41st series of Ski Sunday on the BBC

Ski Sunday returns to BBC Two for another series of World Cup racing and stories from the world of snowsport.

The first of seven episodes, presented by Ed Leigh and Graham Bell, will be broadcast on Sunday, 6 January.

The team will be in Zagreb, Croatia, host of the first men's slalom of 2019, where all-time great Marcel Hirscher goes up against a stellar field including Great Britain's Dave Ryding.

Jenny Jones also reports from one of the most creative and progressive freestyle events, in which the world's best freeskiers and snowboarders take on a hybrid of a slopestyle and boardercross course.

BBC TV coverage

All times are in GMT and subject to change

Sunday, 6 January

17:15-18:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 13 January

17:15-18:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 20 January

17:15-18:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 27 January

17:15-18:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 3 February

17:15-18:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 10 February

17:15-18:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 17 February

17:15-18:00 - BBC Two

