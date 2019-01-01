Dave Ryding wins World Cup skiing silver to match best ever result

Ryding (left) pulled up before the finish line after missing a gate pushing to close the gap on winner Marco Schwarz

British skier Dave Ryding equalled his and his country's best alpine World Cup result by finishing second in the parallel slalom in Oslo.

Ryding, 32, beat Austria's world number one Marcel Hirscher in the last eight of the event, in which skiers race directly against their opponents.

Trailing Austria's Marco Schwarz by 0.28 seconds after the first run of the final, he missed a gate in run two.

That meant he matched the second place he achieved in Kitzbuehel in 2017.

Konrad Bartelski also earned silver in the downhill at Val Gardena in 1981, but Britain's search for an alpine World Cup gold continues.

Ryding finished fourth overall - his second best finish - at the World Cup in Italy on 23 December. He was ninth at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.