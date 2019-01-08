Snowboarding: Katie Ormerod "stoked" to be back on snow

Ormerod on Instagram: "YAY! Back on my board and for the first time in almost a year I had no pain!! Honestly can't explain how stoked I am right now!!"

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod is "stoked" to be back on a snowboard, 11 months after fracturing her heel.

The 21-year-old said she had "no pain" during training runs at the indoor snow dome in Castleford on Tuesday.

The X-Games and multiple World Cup medallist suffered the injury three days before she was due to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

"Straight away I knew my Olympics was over. Pyeongchang just wasn't meant to be," she said.

The Yorkshire-born boarder has had seven operations to overcome the potentially career-ending injury.

"I am really excited to be back," Ormerod told BBC Sport in November.

"There is no way I could stop snowboarding and stop pushing myself because it is built in me.

"I want to challenge women's snowboarding and keep progressing."