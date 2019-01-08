Snowboarding: Katie Ormerod "stoked" to be back on snow

Katie Ormerod
Ormerod on Instagram: "YAY! Back on my board and for the first time in almost a year I had no pain!! Honestly can't explain how stoked I am right now!!"

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod is "stoked" to be back on a snowboard, 11 months after fracturing her heel.

The 21-year-old said she had "no pain" during training runs at the indoor snow dome in Castleford on Tuesday.

The X-Games and multiple World Cup medallist suffered the injury three days before she was due to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

"Straight away I knew my Olympics was over. Pyeongchang just wasn't meant to be," she said.

The Yorkshire-born boarder has had seven operations to overcome the potentially career-ending injury.

"I am really excited to be back," Ormerod told BBC Sport in November.

"There is no way I could stop snowboarding and stop pushing myself because it is built in me.

"I want to challenge women's snowboarding and keep progressing."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured