Deas wants to use World Cup as preparation for World Championships

Laura Deas has been competing in Skeleton since 2009

Wales' Laura Deas says she is aiming to use the World Cup series as a catalyst for success for February's World Championships in Whistler.

Deas is 14th in the World Cup standings after three events, though she missed the first round in Sigulda, Latvia, earlier this month due to illness.

Round four is staged at Konigssee, Germany, until Sunday, 13 January.

"Everything I do this season is building to the World Championships," Deas told BBC Sport Wales.

"Unfortunately I ended up missing the first event of the World Cup, so it's been a slightly up and down start to the season, but I feel I am back into it now and looking forward to this next event in Konigssee.

"I am always looking for a top six place now, I want to be on the podium, I have been around long enough now that, that is my expectation.

"My target for this year is the World Championships at Whistler in February, I want a medal there. Whistler is a track I've had good results on before.

"You want to peak for the major championships, any success between now and then is a bonus really."

Winter Olympics bronze medal winner Deas, who is now Great Britain's top-ranked skeleton rider following the retirement of Lizzie Yarnold, admits the track at Konigssee is far from her favourite.

"Konigssee is not my favourite track, I am hoping me and that track are going to turn over a new leaf this year," she joked about this stage, which also doubles up as the European Championships.

"I will try and take a fresh approach and try not to take on any baggage of years gone by, but it is hard to do that, what has gone before is hard to forget. But I will try. It's a nice place and a good track, we've just never managed to gel!"