Elise Christie: British speed skater 'proud' to be at European Championships after 2018 to forget

Elise Christie posted this photo on social media of the British short track team ahead of the European Championships

Elise Christie admits she doesn't have the "physical capabilities of winning" at the upcoming European Short Track Speed Skating Championships but says it is a "step forward" in her journey to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Christie injured ankle ligaments at the Pyeongchang Games in February having fallen or been disqualified in all three of her races.

She returned to skating in November.

"It's been a long and tough journey back to racing," she said on Twitter.

"It's probably the first European Championships I've raced in 10 years in which I don't have the physical capabilities of winning."

After the disappointment of the Olympics, Christie was dumped by her boyfriend - Hungarian speed skater Shaolin Sandor Liu - before coach Nicky Gooch was made redundant as a result of UK Sport funding cuts.

But after returning to the ice at the opening World Cup of the season in Calgary, Christie says she is "proud" to be at the championships in the Netherlands.

"Five months off, four months back on, a significant physical injury to overcome, and an even more significant mental one," she added.

"There's a long journey ahead of me but it's nice to finally take a step forward in my journey to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games."

The European Championships start on Friday in Dordrecht.