Elise Christie: British short track skater wins European silver on solo skating comeback

Elise Christie now has 18 European Championship medals, including two overall titles

Britain's Elise Christie won 1500m silver on her solo racing comeback at the European Short Track Championships in the Netherlands.

It was the first time the 28-year-old had skated in an individual competition since injuring ankle ligaments at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

She competed as part of Britain's mixed relay team at the opening World Cup event of the season last November.

The Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting won gold in Dordrecht.

Russia's Sofia Prosvirnova won bronze.

Christie had qualified fastest for Saturday's final, but later missed out on the 500m semi-finals.

She will compete in the 1000m on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Britain's Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas finished sixth at the bobsleigh World Cup in Konigssee, Germany.

The event also doubled up as the sport's European Championships, meaning the pair finished fifth.