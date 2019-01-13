Elise Christie wins European 1000m bronze a day after claiming short track skating silver

From the section

Elise Christie is a 10-time European champion and three-time World champion

Britain's Elise Christie won her second European Short Track Championship medal in as many days with 1000m bronze.

Christie won 1500m silver on Saturday on her solo racing comeback following the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, where she injured ankle ligaments.

Russia's Sofia Prosvirnova won 1000m gold as France's Tifany Huot Marchand took silver.

Christie's medals meant she won overall bronze at the championships in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting won overall gold with Prosvirnova taking silver.

Ten-time European champion Christie, 28, now has 20 European medals in total.