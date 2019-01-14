Laura Deas targets European Championships skeleton medal in Igls

Welsh skeleton athlete Laura Deas
Laura Deas won her Winter Olympics bronze medal by 0.02 seconds

Laura Deas hopes to add a European skeleton medal to her Winter Olympics bronze this weekend in Austria.

The European Championships competition on 18-20 January at Igls, just outside Innsbruck, also doubles as a round of the World Cup.

Welsh athlete Deas, 30, came fourth last year, missing out on a European medal by 0.01 seconds.

"Igls is a track where I've had good results before and it's a track that I'm very comfortable on," Deas said.

"Last year I was one hundredth of a second off a European bronze medal, so it would be really nice to go one better this year and capture a European medal.

"I'm feeling relatively confident going into this week and really hoping for a good result."

The previous round of the World Cup in Konigssee, Germany, last week was postponed because of heavy snow.

