Russia's Alexandr Zubkov banned from all bobsleigh activities for two years

Zubkov, who won the two and four-man bobsleigh at the Sochi Olympics, retired from competition in 2014

Russian bobsleigh president Alexandr Zubkov has been banned for two years from being involved in "any competition or activity" in the sport for doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Russia's Olympic Committee has requested that the 44-year-old step down immediately from his role.

Zubkov won the two and four-man bobsleigh at Sochi.

But the International Olympic Committee found him guilty of doping in 2017 and stripped him of his medals.

He appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but the court upheld the IOC's decision.

Earlier this week, a Moscow court ruled that Zubkov will remain an Olympic champion in Russia.

On Wednesday, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation banned Zubkov, who has always denied any wrongdoing, until 18 December 2020.

Aleksander Kasjanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilvir Khuzin, who originally won bronze in the four-man bobsleigh in Sochi, were all banned until 12 December 2020.

"The situation is very unpleasant for our bobsleigh as a whole and it requires prompt, clear, understandable action," said Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

"For our part, we will ask the Bobsleigh Federation of Russia to immediately implement the decision of the international federation, which provides for Zubkov's early termination of the powers of the president and a meeting of the highest governing body of the federation for the election of a new leader of the organization."

The doping offences were uncovered after an investigation into allegations of state-sponsored doping in Russia.