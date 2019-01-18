Max Parrot: Canadian Olympic snowboarder diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

Max Parrot is a two-time Olympian, winning slopestyle silver at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot, who won slopestyle silver at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, has been diagnosed with cancer aged 24.

Parrot, a five-time X-Games gold medallist, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma on 21 December, 10 days after having a biopsy.

He will undergo a six-month course of chemotherapy and will miss the rest of the season.

"It was tough to hear the news, and it's still hard now," Parrot said.

"The first symptoms appeared when I started scratching my skin repeatedly. It started all the way back in September.

"And then, in November, I realized I had a bump on my neck. I had a swollen gland. I saw my family doctor and he sent me for a biopsy. I received the diagnosis a few days before Christmas, confirming that I had Hodgkin lymphoma."

Speaking at a news conference, Parrot revealed he had already had an operation and had his first round of chemotherapy last week.

Hodgkin lymphoma is a rare type of cancer that affects the white blood cells in the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system.

"I have a new type of challenge to take on," Parrot added.

"This is a new kind of competition I must face, and I intend to do everything I can to win."