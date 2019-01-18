British Synchro Skating Championships: Five reasons to watch

The Wight Icicles have not allowed the closure of their ice arena to stop them competing

British Synchro Skating Championships Venue: National Ice Centre, Nottingham Coverage: BBC Sport website, app and connected TV -Saturday: 14:35-21:00;Sunday: 14:15-20:30

Nottingham's National Ice Centre is hosting the British Synchro Skating Championships this weekend.

And the BBC Sport website, app and Connected TV will be streaming the emerging winter sport for the first time.

Here are five reasons to watch.

It's the new thing in ice skating

Synchro skating - started in the mid-1950s in the USA - is the fastest-growing of all the skating disciplines, combining the grace of ice dancing and the precision of figure skating with a lot of teamwork.

Teams from Isle of Wight, Gosport, West Wales, Basingstoke, Bracknell, Slough, Lee Valley, Sheffield, Deeside, Bradford, Solihull, Hull, Altrincham, Deeside, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Inverness, Stirling, Dumfries and Ayr will be on show in Nottingham this weekend.

It's a sport for all ages

Barbara 'Betty' Waller was 50 when she took up skating, first taking an interest when she joined her daughter on a school trip to Alexandra Palace.

Twenty years on she will be with her team, Orion, in Nottingham.

"I was initially taken aback by the speed of synchro skating and having other skaters all around me, but it has now been an important part of my life for well over 20 years," she said.

At the other end of the scale, keep an eye out for the Inverness team when they warm up. Jessica Fraser Inglis is only two but could skate almost as soon as she could walk and has already passed her SkateUk level 1 exam.

She has to leave the ice (reluctantly) before the team starts their programme but that might change if her progress continues at its current pace.

The Orion team with Betty Waller (far left, front row)

There's some dedicated skaters out there

Three of the Isle of Wight's synchro teams will be in Nottingham - and they have done it the hard way.

Two years ago, their arena in Ryde was closed, which also cost the island its professional ice hockey team.

Since then, members of the Wight Crystals, Sparkles, Jewels and Sequins have had to board a 4am ferry to the mainland (or "The North Island" as it is known locally) to train in Gosport.

It's a highly inclusive sport

Team Spice are another group to look out. They are a team of children and young people with a variety of special needs, including Asperger's, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy.

They recently performed at the Best of British gala in Sheffield and can expect an audience of more than 1,000 in Nottingham.

Some have found themselves excluded from mainstream sport but have been given an opportunity by ice skating.

Qualification for the World Championships is on offer

The best of the teams will compete in the World Championships, which this year would involve a trip to Helsinki in April.

Great Britain have always been represented at the event, but are yet to win a medal.

Synchro skating is also under review for inclusion in the Olympic Games.