European Championships: Laura Deas finishes fifth in Austria

Laura Deas won her Winter Olympics bronze medal by 0.02 seconds

Winter Olympics skeleton bronze medallist Laura Deas finished fifth at the European Championships in Igls, Austria.

Welsh athlete Deas, 30, came fourth last year, missing out on a European medal by 0.01 seconds.

The event doubled up as a World Cup meeting with fellow athletes Madelaine Smith eighth and Kim Murray 20th.

In the men's race, Marcus Wyatt came sixth in the World Cup, with Jerry Rice joint ninth and Jack Thomas 15th.