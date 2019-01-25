Britain's Jasmin Taylor wins telemark World Cup sprint event

Taylor's win is GB Snowsport's first World Cup victory of the season

British telemark skier Jasmin Taylor claimed World Cup success with victory in the ladies sprint in France.

The 25-year-old beat Switzerland's Amelie Reymond, who has 134 World Cup wins to her name, for the first time.

Taylor led by 3.24 seconds after the first run and held off the challenge of Reymond and her compatriot Beatrice Zimmerman for her fifth career victory.

"It was a really good race," said Taylor, who will be looking for more success in Saturday's classic race.

"It was quite stressful to be the last down on the second run but I tried to stay focused and it was enough."

Telemark combines elements of alpine (slalom) and nordic (cross-country) skiing, as well as ski jumping.

However, it will not be part of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic programme.

In 2015, Taylor became the first Briton to win a World Championship medal in the sport.