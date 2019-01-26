Connie Brogden: British 17-year-old wins ski halfpipe gold at Freeski Junior World Championships

Connie Brogden, centre, on the medal podium

Great Britain's Connie Brogden won gold in the ski halfpipe at the Freeski Junior World Championships in Switzerland.

The 17-year-old registered her best score of 87.8 on her first run in Leysin, with Russia's Iaroslavna Muntian taking silver with 82.3.

Brogden, 10th in 2018, is GB's second halfpipe junior world champion following Molly Summerhayes in 2015.

The 2018 Winter Olympian Rowan Cheshire won a bronze medal in 2013.