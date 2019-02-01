Lindsey Vonn retires from skiing, saying 'body is broken beyond repair'

Vonn was four victories short of equalling Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 World Cup victories

Three-time Olympic medallist Lindsey Vonn has announced her retirement from skiing because her "body is broken beyond repair" and "screaming to stop".

The 34-year-old American, who won downhill Winter Olympic gold at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, was chasing a record number of World Cup wins.

But after several serious injuries and further surgery last spring, she has been forced to stop.

"After many sleepless nights, I have accepted I cannot continue," she said.

"I will compete at the World Championships in downhill and super-G next week in Are, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career.

"The past two weeks have been some of the most emotionally challenging days of my life. I am struggling with the reality of what my body is telling me versus what my mind and heart believe I'm capable of.

"The unfortunate reality is my mind and body are not on the same page."

Vonn will retire four victories short of equalling Swede Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 World Cup wins.

