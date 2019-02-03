Short Track World Cup: Great Britain win mixed relay bronze in Germany

From the section

The mixed relay will make its Olympic debut at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Great Britain won mixed relay bronze at the Short Track World Cup in Dresden, Germany.

The British quartet of Elise Christie, Farrell Treacy, Jack Burrows and Kathryn Thomson finished in a time of 2:41.762, 1.235 seconds behind winners Russia, with Hungary winning silver.

Korea won the race, but were disqualified after a penalty on the final corner.

Earlier, Christie finished fifth in the women's 500m final.

The mixed relay event will make its Olympic debut at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.