Aksel Lund Svindal bows out of sport with Alpine World Ski Championships silver

Compatriots Aksel Lund Svindal and Kjetil Jansrud completed a Norwegian one-two

Double Olympic gold medallist Aksel Lund Svindal took world downhill silver in his final race at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are on Saturday.

The Norwegian marked his retirement by finishing 0.02 seconds behind compatriot Kjetil Jansrud, who claimed his first world title.

Svindal, 36, is one of three skiers to win a medal at six world championships.

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr claimed bronze at 0.33sec to earn his second medal of the week in Sweden.

Jansrud crossed the finish line in a time of 1min 19.98sec, with Svindal just two-hundredths off the pace.

The scheduled start time of 11:30 GMT was pushed back an hour after low cloud and windy weather conditions.

Svindal joins Kjetil Andre Aamodt (seven) and Marc Girardelli (six) as the only three skiers to have won a medal at six world championships.

American star Lindsey Vonn is also hoping to join the elite shortlist when she competes in her farewell downhill race on Sunday.