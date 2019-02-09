Jasmin Taylor lands telemark World Cup sprint bronze in Germany

British telemark skier Jasmin Taylor
Taylor has enjoyed plenty of success this season

British telemark skier Jasmin Taylor continued her good form with World Cup sprint bronze in Germany.

It is a fifth World Cup medal of the season for the 25-year-old from Ipswich.

Switzerland's Amelie Wenger-Reymond won gold, 1.02 seconds ahead of Germany's Johanna Holtzmann.

Taylor finished 5.56secs behind Holtzmann with the parallel slalom to come on Sunday at the Bad Hindelang/Oberjoch resort.

Telemark combines elements of alpine (slalom) and nordic (cross-country) skiing, as well as ski jumping.

However, it will not be part of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic programme.

GB Snowsport tweeted their congratulations to Taylor

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured