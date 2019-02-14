Jasmin Taylor: British telemark skier equals British World Cup medal record

Jasmin Taylor was the first Briton to win a World Championship medal in telemark skiing with classic bronze in 2017

Telemark skier Jasmin Taylor won bronze in the ladies classic in Krvavec, Slovakia, to equal the British record for World Cup podiums.

Taylor, 25, has 29 medals to her name - seven of which have come this season - which equals former British freestyle skier Jilly Curry's record.

Curry won her medals, three of which were gold, between 1987 and 1994.

Ipswich's Taylor finished 6.69 seconds behind Swiss gold medallist Amelie Wenger-Reymond.

Johanna Holzmann of Germany won the silver medal, 2.18 seconds behind the winner.

Taylor will attempt to break the British record over the coming days, with the ladies' parallel sprint on Friday and the sprint race on Saturday.