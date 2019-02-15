Curling: Experience vital for Eve Muirhead at Scottish Championships final

Eve Muirhead hopes her Olympic, World, European and Scottish experience will prevail on Saturday

Scottish Curling Championships finals Venue: Dewars Centre, Perth Date: Saturday, 16 February 11:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Eve Muirhead believes international experience will help reclaim the Scottish national curling title.

The former World and European champions missed out in 2018 while on Winter Olympic duty in PyeongChang.

The seven-time champion will face Team Jackson in the Scottish Championships final with Muirhead determined to get back on track.

"This is my eighth Scottish final and I want to win my eighth Scottish title," she said.

Sophie Jackson's rink have been victorious over Team Muirhead 10-3 and 11-7 already this week in the round robin stages.

For Muirhead "it is time to refocus" and she added: "We didn't expect this week to be easy, we have a big target on our back and every game our opposition have played well.

"We are experienced at dealing with losses as well so we've used that this week and are taking it all into this next game."

For last year's finalists, the victories over Team Muirhead has given them "momentum" going into Saturday's final, which will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport Scotland website.

"We're still starting from afresh tomorrow, we know they are going to be hard to beat and they have a lot more experience in finals than us," explained Jackson.

A win on Saturday at the Dewar's Centre in Perth would offer the chance to represent Scotland at the European Championships in Sweden in November, which act as a qualifier for the next World Championships.