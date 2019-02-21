Team Muirhead backs Sophie Jackson's rink for the World Championships

Team Muirhead say they are "100%" behind the decision to send Scottish champions Team Jackson to the Worlds

Eve Muirhead's rink are "100% behind" the decision to send Sophie Jackson's national championship-winning team to represent Scotland at the World event.

Team Jackson were initially overlooked as they had committed to competing in the Winter University Games, which ends four days before next month's Worlds.

Team Muirhead - lead by world champion Eve - were chosen instead despite losing last weekend's final.

But that decision was overturned after Team Jackson asked for a review.

"We want to send our very best wishes to Sophie Jackson and her team for the upcoming Winter University Games and the World Women's Curling Championships," read a Team Muirhead tweet.

Skip Muirhead has been fighting to get back to full fitness following hip surgery, and there have been changes to the line-up, with third Anna Sloan leaving after 10 years alongside the 28-year-old captain.

It is the second season in a row the seven-time national champions Team Muirhead will not represent Scotland.

They were absent at the national championships in 2018 due to Olympic duty in PyeongChang and then lost a play-off to Team Fleming on their return.