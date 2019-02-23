Laura Deas wins skeleton World Cup race bronze in Calgary

Laura Deas won her first World Cup podium place since Januray 2016

Britain's Laura Deas has won her first skeleton World Cup medal since claiming Olympic bronze in Pyeongchang in 2018.

She finished third in Calgary (-0.29sec) for a first podium place since she won bronze in Lake Placid in 2016.

At the season finale of eight World Cup races, Elena Nikitina became the first Russian to win the overall title, taking home the crystal globe trophy.

Germany's Tina Hermann won the final race, ahead of Canadian Mirela Rahneva (-0.13sec) and Deas.

Hermann's win and Rahneva's second-place finish secured them the second and third overall places respectively.

Deas tweeted: "So so pleased to get the bronze here in Calgary!! Next stop World Champs."

World champion Jacqueline Lolling of Germany was unable to compete in Calgary for "family reasons", the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation said.

The title holder had been in second place overall before the racing in Calgary this weekend. Lolling finished in fifth overall place.