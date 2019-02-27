Nordic World Ski Championships: Five athletes arrested over doping
Police have arrested seven people, including five athletes, over doping at the Nordic World Ski Championships.
It was part of a coordinated action between Austrian and German police authorities against an "internationally active doping network".
The raids centred on the resort of Seefeld, which is hosting the event.
One Kazakh, two Austrian and two Estonian athletes have been arrested, a statement by Austria's federal criminal police office confirmed.