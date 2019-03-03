Chloe Kim to have surgery after ankle break

Kim in action at the event in Vail, Colorado

Winter Olympic champion snowboarder Chloe Kim is to have surgery after breaking her ankle.

The 18-year-old American won silver at the Burton US Open on Saturday.

But on Sunday she said she had fractured her ankle, an injury she appeared to suffer in her first run at the event - but still went on to finish all three rounds of the contest.

"Unfortunately, I found out I broke my ankle today so I will need to get surgery to get it fixed," she said.

Kim, who won gold in Pyeongchang 2018, had won her eight events prior to the contest at Burton but finished second to fellow American Maddie Mastro.

No timescale has been given for her return but she will miss the US Grand Prix halfpipe competition on 9 March.