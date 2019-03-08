Eve Muirhead's letter to her younger self: 'It'll be hard, but it'll be worth it'

As part of International Women's Day, Olympic medallist and former world champion curler Eve Muirhead writes a letter to her younger self about the sacrifices she will make to achieve sporting glory and the progress she will witness in women's sport.

Hi Eve.

I know it can be hard sometimes.

There will be times where you will be on your own, sitting in your room, just like you are now. I've sat there too, wondering what was out there. What was I missing out on to follow my dream - our dream?

There were lots of times I thought I didn't want to do this. I'll be honest, you will go on to make a lot of pretty tough choices - like not to go out with friends on a Friday or Saturday night. That curling tournament in Dumfries one Saturday morning will have to take priority I'm afraid.

There will be times you feel like you are left out. You know that. There are days you turn up at school on a Monday wanting to hear the gossip about what happened, and everyone is whispering away. Am I right?

But you have to make sure you look at the big picture in life. That's just a small portion of it.

I wish I made a few different choices and maybe allowed myself to focus on my sport a little more and my hobbies a little bit more, and not to be so driven by everyone's perception of what you are doing.

Don't worry what other people think, Eve.

Who cares? That's your nature, I know, but don't worry about it. At the end of the day, you need to believe in yourself more. Don't let others drive what you do.

This is what you have wanted to do since you were nine. Watching Dad compete was part of it, but let's be honest, it wasn't just a case of watching him, we went along because it was a day out, we got treats... and we got to annoy him.

Remember how Mum used to take us along screaming, kicking and shouting, but it is that drive from Mum and Dad that ignited this dream for us.

Not just that, but golf and bagpiping and the other things you do. We weren't pushed into this, we made the choice - do we want to do it? What do we get out of it?

I'll be honest, I know there have been times where you have lied to the PE teacher and said you forgot your kit because PE wasn't a cool thing to do for girls.

But you need to be strong enough to say to our maths teacher in front of the class that I've got to leave an hour early to play in the school's curling league. That will be an embarrassing thing to do, I know, because curling wasn't cool. To do any sport at your age isn't really.

But I promise you one thing - it will change and you can help be a part of that.

Women's sport will move on, Eve. We will get more respect, people will realise it's just as important. You will turn on Sportscene to watch St Johnstone and you will see a female pundit, you will hear a woman commentating or see one presenting.

The women's Scottish football team will qualify for a World Cup before the men next do, there will be Scottish women golfers clinching majors across the world. You will be a part of a transformation in women's sport that will give so much inspiration to girls just like you.

In a few years from now, you'll be sitting in a car. You will be driving from home in Blair Atholl to Stirling, a journey you'll end up doing three times a week. You will think of your friends from school, some of whom will be scattered across the country, and you will see pictures of them enjoying themselves and making new friends.

I'm not going to lie, this will be hard for you because you won't be doing those things.

There will be an element of missing out on the social aspect of university or even going away working. You will see friends going through their graduation days and that is something you'll have to wait for. It will come, but you will earn it in the most incredible way.

In around 10 years from now, you will be standing on a podium. You will already have won a World and a European Championships, but the feeling you will experience in Sochi will compare to nothing.

As you look down at the Olympic bronze medal hanging around your neck, you will think of that drive to Stirling, the whispering in class on the Monday, the lost weekends, the sweets and days out watching Dad. You will even think of this moment sitting in on a Friday night.

At that point, you will know it's all been worth it.