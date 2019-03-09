Mikaela Shiffrin: American breaks record for World Cup wins in a single season

Shiffrin had previously been tied with Swiss legend Vreni Schneider's 14-race run from 1988-89

American Mikaela Shiffrin has set a new record for the most Alpine Skiing World Cup triumphs in a season, after winning the slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn.

The 23-year-old finished in 1:38.98 on Saturday - her 15th triumph of the campaign.

Shiffrin overtakes Swiss legend Vreni Schneider's 14-race run from 1988-89.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia finished second and third respectively.