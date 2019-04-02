World Men's Curling Championship: 'Don't panic', Scottish curlers urged

Media playback is not supported on this device We want to scare teams - Mouat

Olympic curling medallist Tom Brewster says there is no need to panic about Scotland's opening results at the World Men's Curling Championship in Canada.

Bruce Mouat's rink have lost to Switzerland, Netherlands and United States after beating Russia.

"They've lost three games by the last shot," Brewster told BBC Scotland.

"They're maybe just lacking a little bit of confidence, but if they beat Sweden, all of a sudden they're medal hopefuls again."

Scotland must finish in the top six of a 13-team table to progress and sit eighth in the round-robin table.

But Brewster, who won silver for Great Britain at Sochi in 2014 and also has two silvers for Scotland at previous world championships, thinks there is time to recover with eight games remaining.

Mouat and his team of Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and Ross Whyte face reigning champions Sweden on Tuesday before facing Korea in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"It's a long week and they've still got some tough games to come - Sweden today and Canada to play as well," Brewster said.

"But, to be honest, they could still have another one or two losses and still make the top six, so there's a long way to go yet.

"You're always going to drop some games in a round robin and that's the beauty of being in a round robin - you get 12 games over the week and ample opportunity to get into the top six."

However, Brewster thinks the Scots will "struggle to make top two" - the direct spots through to the semi-finals.

"You can see they have game-plans and they stick to them and that's the way Bruce plays," he added. "He's very aggressive in the shot selections they make, which is great.

"They've missed one or two shots at crucial times. This time last year, they were winning these games."