Curling: Scotland beat reigning champs 6-5 with last stone of match

Bruce Mouat
Bruce Mouat steered Scotland to victory over defending champions Sweden

Scotland secured a dramatic 6-5 win over reigning champions Sweden at the World Men's Curling Championship with the last stone of the match.

Skip Bruce Mouat delivered the winning point with a hit and soft roll to end his side's three-game losing run.

Scotland now sit tied seventh in the standings with two wins and three losses. The top six progress to the knockout stage.

"That was a big win," Mouat said.

"We've been playing well and just been on the wrong side of those losses. Now we're back in the running, hopefully it's turned a new page."

The Scots face Korea in the early hours of Wednesday then Norway and Japan later in the day.

'Don't panic', Scots curlers urged

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured